Why Some People Don't Let Costco Employees Check Their Receipts

If you've spent any time shopping at Costco, Walmart, or other big box stores, you've likely encountered a receipt checker or two in your day. As part of the routine loss-prevention staff, receipt checkers stand by the exit to ensure that customers departing with large items or carts packed to the gills have paid for everything before they leave the store.

While some people can find this process a bit frustrating, most shoppers are afforded the luxury of exiting with nothing more than a smile and wave, rarely paying any mind to the brief inconvenience of stopping to have their receipts checked. Of course, this is not the case for everyone. A TikTok video has been circulating, courtesy of a furious former Costco shopper who refuses, under any circumstance, to let any loss-prevention employee examine their receipt, sparking questions as to why someone would stand so firm on such a minor issue.

Apparently, the shopper stopped allowing receipt checkers to monitor their purchases years ago, since they used permanent markers to check off the list of purchases. This made it difficult or impossible for the shopper to scan the receipts into their Net Annual Savings software, which they use to track purchases and savings for tax and documentation purposes.