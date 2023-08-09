What, Exactly, Do Stiff Peaks Mean For Egg Whites?

When it comes to beating egg whites, some recipes call for soft peaks, and some call for stiff peaks. To the novice baker, the difference between the two may not seem important, but in reality, beating egg whites to the wrong type of texture could lead to a dessert disaster.

So, what is the difference between soft peaks and stiff peaks? Once you've started to beat your egg whites, you'll notice that the eggs become foamy and less translucent. If you lift and twist your whisk, the egg whites stuck to it should have a peak-like appearance, but quickly collapse back to a non-peak shape. These are soft peaks.

Stiff peaks, on the other hand, come about later in the whisking process. After further beating of the egg whites, you can again lift and twist your whisk. If the whites hold their rigid shape, they've reached the stiff peaks phase. At this point, you should stop whisking, lest you overmix your egg whites.