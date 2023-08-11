The Maui Wildfires Burned Down Mick Fleetwood's Iconic Restaurant

While Hawaiians are reeling from the recent Maui wildfires that have already claimed 53 lives and devastated the island, those with businesses along one of the hardest-hit areas, Lahaina's historic Front Street, are also beginning to take stock of their properties. One of those is Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood, who confirmed on social media August 9 that his eponymous restaurant Fleetwood's was one of the buildings destroyed.

"Fleetwood's on Front Street has been lost and while we are heartbroken, our main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members," he wrote in a Twitter post, adding that the Lahaina community has been his home for many years. "This is a devastating moment for Maui, and many are suffering unimaginable loss ... On behalf of myself and my family, I share my heartfelt thoughts and prayers for the people of Maui."

The official website of Fleetwood's restaurant also has a message that reads, "To Our Valued Guests: Fleetwood's on Front St. will be closed until further notice." Hawaiian Senator Brian Schatz posted a video to Twitter showing the charred remains of Fleetwood's building, which appears to be a total loss.