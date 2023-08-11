The Listeria-Contamination Recall Coming For Your Beloved Kiwi

You might want to think twice before adding kiwis to your next fruit salad. While it's true that the fruit is packed with vitamins and nutritious benefits, it could also be contaminated with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, per a recent recall notice. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), organic kiwis from the Zespri brand in New Zealand may have been affected.

The parent company behind the fruit brand, David Oppenheimer and Company I LLC, chose to voluntarily recall the product due to the potential contamination. The produce in question is sold in a plastic clamshell, so other kiwis by the brand are not a source of concern. The fruit listed in the recall was shipped between June 14 and July 7. While the fruit is being recalled, customers who purchased the item should discard it or return it to the store for a refund.

Not all consumers need to worry about the recall, as the kiwis were only sold in the following states: Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. While recalls aren't uncommon, especially those involving produce, here's why you should avoid eating kiwis that may have been affected.