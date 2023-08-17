The Difference Between Australian Short And Long Black Coffees

Ordering coffee in Australia is a thing. You want simple, black coffee? Your best bet is a short black, which is essentially one shot of espresso. Your other option is a long black, which is espresso poured into hot water. That's not the only distinction between the two, but it's a good place to start.

If you walk up to a barista in a cafe and ask for a short or long black coffee, you're still doing it wrong, according to the coffee cheat sheet on Australia's tourism website. Instead, start by telling the cashier if you plan to stay in the cafe or if you are ordering your drink to take away. Next, mention if you prefer a paper cup and what size you want (regular or large are usually the only choices).

After that comes your actual coffee order, but if you are looking for a version of drip-brewed coffee found in other countries, you are out of luck — espresso is the Australian way. Travel writer Alina Polishuk wrote about her coffee-ordering experience for Afar magazine, which began with feelings of embarrassment as she was thrown off by the stilted, unfamiliar coffee conduct. Thankfully, her journey led her to experience what Australia's deeply rooted coffee ethos is meant to embody: camaraderie, friendship, time to connect, and a really, really good cup of espresso.