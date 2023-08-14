Wendy's Says 'Good Morning' With New English Muffin Sandwiches

In the fast food breakfast world, Wendy's may seem like a relatively new kid on the block. After an unsuccessful attempt to conquer the breakfast crowd with items such as omelets, French toast, and coffee in the 1980s, it rejoined the early morning fray in 2020. Compared to some chains — most notably McDonald's — Wendy's breakfast offerings may have seemed limited with its assorted croissant sandwiches, an apparent rival to Burger King's own. However, the restaurant chain is now expanding its menu to include English muffin sandwiches — with not just one but two offerings.

According to a press release shared with Mashed, Wendy's will start serving English muffin sandwiches with a choice of either applewood smoked bacon or a grilled sausage patty. The sandwiches also come with a fried egg as well as American cheese and are topped off with brown butter and black pepper. Customers can try the sandwiches for themselves starting on August 22.

The new menu items come as part of a coordinated effort by the company to compete in the breakfast space. For all intents and purposes, it appears to be working. In 2022, Wendy's was poised to overtake Burger King when it came to breakfast sales. Consumers seem to be answering with their wallets about which breakfast croissant they prefer. The chain also added a honey chicken biscuit and french toast sticks to diversify its menu. These new English muffin sandwiches appear to be continuing that initiative. Additionally, Wendy's also appears to be targeting the king of breakfast — McDonald's.