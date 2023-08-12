Aldi Customers Destroyed Its Fat Free Half And Half

For the most part, Aldi's groceries keep shoppers happy and coming back. There are even Instagram accounts that track the latest deals and limited-time offerings. However, not every product is going to be a hit with consumers. In fact, Aldi's customers seem to loathe one product in particular — fat-free half-and-half creamer — and they're not afraid to let their feelings be heard.

Taking to the Aldi Reddit, one user blasted the product after accidentally buying the fat-free instead of the regular kind of half-and-half during a recent shopping trip. According to the original poster, the product ruined their cup of coffee. They wrote, "I wasn't feeling well and trying to just get out quickly. I've put it in my coffee and the taste is just... unsettling." It wasn't long before other users also shared their distaste for the product, with one user insisting they would just drink their coffee black if that was their only option. Another person wrote, "I got it once too. My coffee was upset with it."

The issue that many of the customers took with the product involved its ingredients. While it's marked as a fat-free version of half-and-half, one user questioned how the company could remove the fat without entirely changing the product, writing, "That makes no sense!" When it comes to fat-free half and half, there are several additives.