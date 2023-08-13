The Moldy Reason To Avoid Apple Juice Boxes

While it's extremely gross and annoying to take out a piece of fruit, bread, or a chunk of cheese and discover greenish-blue or white bits on it, it's also reassuring to know that you caught it in time. You can cut the mold off your hard cheese, and throw out the forgotten leftovers that aren't edible any longer. But what about when you eat mold by accident? Those apple juice boxes kids love may be convenient, but, besides the massive amounts of sugar they contain, they're also breeding grounds for mold.

According to Children's MD, it's not uncommon to find mold in juice boxes or pouches. The reason is that even the tiniest puncture can let in air, causing mold to grow. Add to that the lack of preservatives in the portable containers, and mold grows even faster. If that wasn't enough to make you put down the apple juice box, that microscopic hole allows the juice's sugar to begin to ferment, creating an alcoholic hard cider.

In 2014, Kraft Foods changed its Capri Sun packaging so that the bottoms were clear. While Capri Sun insisted it was just to see the fruity goodness inside, many suspected it was due to reported complaints of mold found in the pouches. Juice boxes have no such clear bottom, so inside that unopened box, you could have moldy juice that's beginning to turn into alcohol, and you'd have absolutely no idea.