The Fatty Difference Between Ground Beef And Hamburger Meat

A synonym is a word (or a phrase) that means the same thing as another word (or phrase). For example, one synonym of "open" is "unlocked." Another is "ajar." In the world of grammar, synonyms are often interchangeable, but in the world of food, words tend to be more specific, especially when it comes to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For instance, ground beef and hamburger meat are not the same.

The USDA has a very specific criterion that separates ground beef from hamburger meat. That criterion involves fat content. While ground beef and hamburger may both contain up to 30% fat, where that fat comes from is what makes the difference. For ground beef, the fat must be a component of the meat trimmings. However, with hamburger meat, the fat can come from other sources. The takeaway from this seemingly subtle distinction is ground beef is a higher-quality option.