What Makes Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken So Special

Considering how many people grow up on chicken nuggets and chicken tenders, it's not that surprising that as adults, so many of us go wild for fried chicken. But there's a chance that even if you love fried chicken, you haven't tried the most popular Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken menu item, including its namesake fried chicken. That's because, even though USA Today named Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken the best fast food fried chicken in the U.S., it only has 135 locations spread across 12 states. So what makes this fast food fried chicken so special compared to the top fried chicken chain in the U.S., KFC, which has almost 4,000 stores in the country?

Like its competitors at KFC, Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken is pressure fried to ensure it stays moist and juicy inside even after it's been fried to a crisp. But before it's cooked, the fresh and never-frozen chicken gets dipped in honey, and is then handbred in a proprietary blend of flour, herbs, and spices. The honey and custom spice blend give Lees' Famous Recipe Chicken its signature flavor. Another thing that sets Lee's apart is that some locations (the menu varies at different locations, possibly because franchises have input on what items to serve) serve livers and gizzards, which you won't find at KFC or Popeye's.