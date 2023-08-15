Aldi's Strawberry Piñata Cake Was A Bite Of Celebration

Considering Aldi's constant stream of new products, it's inevitable that many products don't stick around indefinitely. Among our most fondly remembered discontinued Aldi products is the Belmont Strawberry Piñata Cake, advertised briefly in 2016 as the perfect dessert for Independence Day celebrations.

This festive dessert consisted of white cake, mousse, strawberry sauce, icing, and, best of all, an inner core of candy confetti. Costing approximately $5.49, the Piñata Cake offered only about eight servings, so it was certainly best suited to small gatherings.

Impressively enough, the cake boasted candies dyed with only plant extracts and no artificial food colorings or artificial flavors. Granted, one shopper described the cake to the Impulse Buy as looking "like it's throwing up confetti candy," but that's not necessarily a bad thing, is it? We certainly don't think so, but it's impossible to say whether or not this influenced the dessert's short lifespan.