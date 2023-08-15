Watching McDonald's Hamburger Patties Being Made In The Factory Is Mesmerizing

On average, McDonald's sells around 2.5 billion burgers yearly, but how exactly are those burgers made? While you won't see a team of hundreds of artisanal chefs grinding hamburger meat into something culinary, the way the chain mass produces its patties is a feat of engineering that is, dare we say, art.

The process for creating patties is simple. Large baskets of meat are churned through an industrial grinder until they become a fine paste. McDonald's uses a mixture of chuck, round, and sirloin to make its ground beef. As part of the manufacturer's safety measures, a sample is placed in a machine that analyzes moisture and protein content, among other things. From there, the ground beef rides a conveyor belt to a machine, where it's pressed into round, evenly formed patties. Reportedly, McDonald's makes its patties thin and wide for even cooking. It also prevents them from drying out.

Many of the patties undergo one final step before packaging — flash freezing. McDonald's opts to flash freeze the beef for shipping. Generally, they go from factory to restaurant in two to three weeks. However, the restaurant has started serving its Quarter Pounders with fresh beef.