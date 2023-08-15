What The Coffee Flavor Wheel Actually Is

You may have heard of the Food Pyramid and the color wheel, but the Coffee Flavor Wheel may not be something you considered when deciding on your morning cup of joe. The Coffee Flavor Wheel is just that — a giant wheel broken into multiple rings and sections within those rings. Closer to the center, you'll find a standard group of flavorings for coffee such as fruity, sweet, spices, roasted, and several other identifiers. The wheel then breaks down these categories further, providing terminology for coffee aficionados to use to identify the flavors in their drinks. It can be helpful in determining different types of coffee.

Based on the World Coffee Research Sensory Lexicon, the Coffee Flavor Wheel helps break down the sensory experience of drinking coffee with three identifiers — mouthfeel, smell, and taste. These three senses range on a scale of up to 15, giving drinkers a helpful notice of how intense a brew may be. The original Coffee Flavor Wheel has been around for a while, first invented by a team of researchers in 1995. However, only around a decade later in 2009, the scientists at Specialty Coffee Association of America realized that the flavor wheel was severely outdated.

The SCAA and World Coffee Research combined forces to develop a new chart for specialty coffee. Both organizations debuted the new Coffee Flavor Wheel in 2016 to set a standard for coffee drinkers. But how does one use the chart?