The Starbucks Secret Menu Frappuccino With Cookie Dough Energy

Sure, Starbucks has plenty of drinks on its regular menu, but the chain also has a large catalog of secret menu items you need to know about. One such little-known item is the cookie dough frappuccino, perfect for any Starbucks fan who also loves a good cookie. Note that this is not the same as the Starbucks Chocolate Cookie Crumble Creme Frappuccino, which uses frappuccino chips and mocha sauce.

To order your own cookie dough frappuccino, start off with a venti vanilla bean Frappuccino base, then add two pumps of dark caramel and three pumps of toffee syrup. Next, blend with four scoops of java chips. Last but not least, top this Starbucks Frappuccino off with whipped cream and, of course, cookie crumbles.

As is the case with many drinks created and/or popularized online, TikTok users had an overwhelmingly positive response to the cookie dough Frappuccino. One person rated it a 10 out of 10, while others simply confirmed they had tried the drink and enjoyed it.