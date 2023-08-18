Cocktail Bombs Are The Fizzy Alternative To Complicated Mixology

Cocktail bombs are a new way to add some flair to your drinks. No, we're not referring to the Molotov kind. But what exactly are they? Essentially, they're like bath bombs that you can consume, specially crafted for your favorite cocktails. Imagine your beloved Bloody Mary mix. Now, picture that mix in the form of a fizzy bomb. Typically, the ingredients may include dehydrated herbs, various flavorings, and spices. Chloé Di Leo created My Drink Bombs with inspiration from her children's bath bombs.

Initially, they were crafted as nonalcoholic drink mixers to promote hydration, featuring flavors like sour apple, and watermelon. Later, it was discovered that they work just as splendidly in cocktails. The concept is the same as other bombs. You simply drop them into sparkling water or other carbonated liquid. Once your bomb has dissolved, add liquor, and you have your very own cocktail. Cocktail bombs also work in non-alcoholic beverages as a fun way to infuse your soda water, and they come in dozens of flavors, including Piña Colada and Spicy Margarita.