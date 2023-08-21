The Pantry Staples You Save The Most Money On At Costco

Costco is plenty of folks' favorite place to grocery shop. It's got bulk buys for wholesale costs and generally offers high-quality grocery items. And, while the 50-pack of flour tortillas, eight jars of peanut butter, and giant olive oil jug may seem like must-have items at the time, the resulting cost can be astronomical. Because, even with those wholesale costs and supposed savings, checking out at Costco can leave you with a staggeringly large bill. The problem is that it's sometimes hard to know whether buying in bulk ends up actually saving you money in the long term, or if you're buying too much of something you don't need and won't use, which means wasted money.

There are three shelf-stable grocery items that are absolutely worth the Costco hype, though. At Costco, take advantage of bulk pricing on cereal, canned food, and dry beans. These keep well and are sold at a fantastic per-item cost that most grocery stores couldn't imagine, even on their best sale day.