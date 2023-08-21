Kool-Aid Bursts Are Banned In Maine, And We're Not Sure Why

After Squeezits became popular in the '80s and '90s, it wasn't long before copycats started appearing. One such lookalike was Kool-Aid Bursts, created by one of our favorite powdered, sugary drink companies. While Sqeezits eventually disappeared, Kool-Aid Bursts proved to have staying power and are still sold in flavors including tropical punch, cherry, grape, and berry blue. But there's one state where you will not find Kool-Aid Bursts — Maine — and no one seems to know why.

With consumers and Kool-Aid fans left to figure out the answer on their own, there has been quite a bit of speculation. "Apparently there is a sugary drink tax in Maine, so Kool-Aid is not allowed in the state due to the high tax rate," theorized one Redditor. But that explanation didn't make sense to many; one commenter pointed out that Kool-Aid itself is available in Maine — just so long as it's not in its Burst form.

Another Redditor jumped on another thread to explain the very plausible reason, which has nothing to do with a sugary tax and everything to do with Maine's container recycling laws. "As Kool-Aid bursts have [molded] plastic that is not resealable, that is designed to be completely detached from the container, and is to be opened by hand, the containers are illegal," they said. With neither Kool-Aid nor the state of Maine commenting on the subject, this definitely sounds like a logical reason for the sugary drink's absence.