The Desserts At McDonald's In Japan Are An Ideal Mixture Of Sweet And Savory

Of course, no McDonald's would be complete without McFlurries. However, Japan takes things to a whole new level yet again with McFlurries that are far more complex in flavor than those we have in the U.S. One McFlurry, for instance, incorporates an earthy chestnut paste and rich sponge cake. How amazing does that sound?

Another Japanese McFlurry mixes sweet potato with soft serve ice cream for the ultimate fall favorite. We're no strangers to a sweet potato pie recipe, but who would've thought to make that spin on a McFlurry? Seriously, we're going to have to try this one for ourselves.

That being said, we can't talk about Japan's McDonald's exclusives without talking about their dessert fries. Just as we love dipping fries into our Wendy's Frosty, McDonald's customers in Japan are all about enjoying their fries with a chocolate sauce or sour plum sauce. Again, these desserts are all about combining sweet and savory, and honestly, we're here for it.