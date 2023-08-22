Aldi's Cotton Candy Grapes Have Us Rushing To The Freezer Section

Whether due to marketing stunts or a burgeoning appreciation for the art of farming, it's been exciting to see new varieties of grapes popping up in grocery stores over the last few years. Where there once were only green and red seedless "table grapes," now you can find packages labeled with names like Jelly Berries, Autumncrisp, Sweet Globe, and Cotton Candy grapes.

Cotton Candy grapes were the original break-out star of the table grapes industry and quickly went viral. However, they are anything but old news. This year, Aldi is putting a new spin on Cotton Candy grapes by stashing bags of them in the freezer section instead of with the rest of its fresh produce. Aldi's Frozen Cotton Candy Snack Grapes are literally just that — frozen grapes. Starting August 23, you'll be able to pick up a 16 oz bag for $3.99.

For those who might wonder what one does with a bag of frozen grapes, you're in luck: We've got a few ideas. You can eat these frozen grapes as-is for a frosty summer treat, add them to smoothies and frozen cocktails, or use them as ice cubes in lemonade, fruit punch, or sangria.