TikTok's Egg Cracking Challenge Is Putting Parents In Hot Water

TikTok has its fair share of food hacks, viral pranks, and trendy challenges for viewers at home to replicate. The app touts multiple fascinating egg-cracking alternatives if busting your shell on the edge of a pan is too difficult, as well as many hilarious videos that involve getting a reaction out of children.

However, the latest trend combines TikTok's two greatest traffic drivers in a prank that sees parents cracking eggs by smashing them on a toddler's forehead. While the challenge has elicited some giggle-worthy results, some viewers have taken issue with the trend for several reasons. For starters, many of the children in the videos seem nonplussed about having just had the front end of a breakfast unceremoniously slammed into their malleable skulls, with some even exclaiming things like "What the hell?!" "Ow! That hurts!" or even "What the heck is your problem?" Other TikTok users displayed concern in the comments, expressing sentiments such as "And they never trusted their parents again" and "Seeing the little girls cry... That ain't funny..."

While this prank doesn't necessarily constitute an act of violence, it does seem to teach children that violating their personal space is something to be laughed at and not taken seriously. The force needed to crack an egg can be enough to harm an unsuspecting toddler, many of whom begin to cry just before the videos cut off.