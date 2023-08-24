Why Collectible Fast Food Glasses Are A Thing Of The Past

While today's fast food meals are more likely to come with a toy or McDonald's Monopoly game pieces, the late 20th century was a time when customers could get collectible glasses decorated with their favorite pop culture characters. So what happened to these fun prizes?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many of these fast food glasses were actually painted with the likes of lead and cadmium –- both highly dangerous to our immune systems and cell health. In fact, a 2017 study in the UK published in Consumer Reports found that 70% of vintage drinkware contains lead and/or cadmium, and both chemicals can leach out of the paint.

As such, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration updated its policies regarding lead and cadmium usage in drinkware, silverware, tableware, etc., stating that such products must have a warning label. Cups used for drinking, for instance, can contain no more than 0.5 parts per million of lead. And those cups tested in the UK? They contained anywhere between 40 and 400,000 parts per million of lead and/or cadmium. Now that's a controversial fast food kids' meal.