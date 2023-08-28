Container Hash Browns Sold At Costco Are The Key To Easier Camp Cooking

Step aside smores, container hash browns are the new go-to campfire favorite. Specifically, we recommend picking up a box of the Idaho Spuds Hashbrown Potatoes from Costco for your next camping trip. These boxed, shredded, dehydrated potatoes make camping meals a breeze, by taking away the stress of meal preparation.

The fact that these potatoes are dehydrated makes them useful for camping trips, as well. During the process of dehydration, moisture is extracted from the potatoes, giving them a long shelf life. According to Healthline, this is because the lack of moisture makes it less likely for bacteria to form.

This means you won't have to worry about losing one of your camping supplies to food spoilage. Just do yourself a favor and don't forget to rehydrate them before use. If you want to turn this Costco product into perfectly crispy hash browns on your trip outdoors, make sure to shake any excess water off the rehydrated potatoes before frying them.