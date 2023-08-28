Container Hash Browns Sold At Costco Are The Key To Easier Camp Cooking
Step aside smores, container hash browns are the new go-to campfire favorite. Specifically, we recommend picking up a box of the Idaho Spuds Hashbrown Potatoes from Costco for your next camping trip. These boxed, shredded, dehydrated potatoes make camping meals a breeze, by taking away the stress of meal preparation.
The fact that these potatoes are dehydrated makes them useful for camping trips, as well. During the process of dehydration, moisture is extracted from the potatoes, giving them a long shelf life. According to Healthline, this is because the lack of moisture makes it less likely for bacteria to form.
This means you won't have to worry about losing one of your camping supplies to food spoilage. Just do yourself a favor and don't forget to rehydrate them before use. If you want to turn this Costco product into perfectly crispy hash browns on your trip outdoors, make sure to shake any excess water off the rehydrated potatoes before frying them.
Ways to utilize your Costco hash browns
You can use the Idaho Spuds Hash Brown potatoes to create a multitude of campfire concoctions. In addition to making the popular breakfast food of traditional hash browns, you can also make a delicious meal like a potato rosti. This giant concoction — which comes from Swiss cuisine — consists of a massive hash brown pie.
For another idea of what to make with these potatoes on your camping trip, you can try your hand at making a loaded hash brown potato soup. This turns the product into a tasty dinner. You could even trip whipping up a batch of cheesy campfire casserole. However you choose to enjoy your Costco container hash browns, be sure to season them generously.
These hash browns are not the same as home fries, so don't get them mixed up. The difference lies in the way they are prepared. Home fries are usually diced or cubed, while hash browns are usually shredded.