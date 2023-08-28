What Totally Legal, Liquor Store 'Moonshine' Is Really Made Of

Until 1978, brewing your own beer and wine was illegal, but now you can produce up to 200 gallons of wine and beer a year. You can even own a still; the feds don't have to know about it. It's when you consider distilling spirits that you run into some hurdles.

Anything called moonshine at the liquor store is made in a fully licensed, legally compliant distillery, so you know it's safe to drink. Whatever someone does in their basement is not subject to those quality controls. The process is dangerous, as the pure alcohol is highly flammable. Some moonshiners even add back methanol to boost the ABV, but just 10 milliliters of the stuff can cause some serious damage to your optic nerve.

The reason real moonshine is illegal? Uncle Sam wants his money. In 2020, the government collected more than $235 million from legal spirit sales — the higher the ABV, the higher the tax owed. To put it in perspective, that's over half the revenue from all alcohol sales that year. Any illegal distilleries mean that the U.S. government is missing out on some serious cash — a 750-milliliter bottle of 80-proof vodka owes $2.14 to the government. A 1999 raid in Virginia uncovered materials and equipment capable of producing 1.5 million gallons of "real" moonshine, or $19.6 million in lost taxes. That's a lot of money to be left in the stills.