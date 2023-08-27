How Thousand Island Dressing Became The Base For Fast Food Secret Sauce

The origin of the Reuben sandwich may be hotly contested between that of New York's Arnold Reuben and Nebraska's Reuben Kolakofsky, but what isn't disputed is how delicious the combination of rye bread, corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island is. While some prefer a spicier version, with Russian dressing, there's no denying that the sauce is the key to the sandwich's popularity.

Inspired by the popularity of the Reuben, the sweet and zesty dressing had become a key staple of the deli sandwich by the 1950s, and soon fast food restaurants were using it on their own sandwiches and burgers. In 1961, In-N-Out Burger used a version of Thousand Island for its 'animal style' burgers. Big Boy's double-decker burger's secret sauce was another rendition of the dressing, and Jack in the Box's Bonus Jack burger released in 1970 also featured its own Thousand Island-based secret sauce. The dressing went on to become a staple for many other fast-food chains' burger sauces, such as Steak n' Shake and Shake Shack.

For many years many also assumed McDonald's Big Mac sauce was a Thousand Island knockoff, but when it was discovered that ketchup — a Thousand Island staple — wasn't one of the ingredients, that notion was put to rest. What it does have in common with Thousand Island dressing, however, is that it's basically a mix of condiments any fast food restaurant would have on hand. And since these condiments all belong on a sandwich, why not this dressing?