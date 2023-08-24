Kraft Trolls Fyre Festival II By Offering To Cater

To say that the announcement of Fyre Festival II was met with ridicule would be an understatement. The original Fyre Festival was the blueprint for how not to throw an organized event, so much so that not one but two documentaries were made about the festival's downfall. Now, we're back in 2023 wondering if history repeats itself. Original festival founder Billy McFarland announced the festival's follow-up, and Kraft decided to take the opportunity to have a little fun.

On Instagram, Kraft shared an image of its Singles cheese packet with a Fyre Festival logo. It trolled festival organizers by offering to cater for the event if Fyre Festival II actually happens. Of course, this wouldn't actually happen even if McFarland took the company up on its social media offer. As a representative from Kraft tells Mashed, no commitments have been made at this time. It's just a bit of poking fun on Kraft's part at the idea of a follow-up to one of the most disastrous festivals ever. On Instagram, they wrote, "After that #SadCheeseSandwich, you need to hit us up for catering because our #SinglesGrilledCheese is the real VIP experience."

In a statement to Mashed, a Kraft representative wrote, "This time, Kraft Singles is offering to step in to cater the festival so attendees can have a VIP experience and don't have to eat the infamous sad cheese sandwiches." This is a reference to the now iconic sandwich posted on social media from the original event.