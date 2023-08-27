Flavor Is The Only Difference Between A Frappe And A Slushie

It's summertime, which means that we want all the delicious, blended drinks we can get. And, there are definitely plenty to choose from. We've all had a slushie before –– a classic icy drink that's full of nostalgia, and can cool us down on the hottest of days. Frappes share plenty of DNA with slushies, but it's easy to wonder what sets them apart from the classic icy drink that we all loved as kids. You may be surprised to discover that less actually sets them apart than you may think.

The traditional Greek frappe was invented purely by accident; a Nestlé employee used cold water in a shaker to prepare his coffee when he didn't have access to any hot water. Hence, the now-popular frappe was born, and it has joined the ranks of many favorite summertime drinks. Slushies are made by freezing a sugary beverage and mixing it up to make a slush consistency. Ultimately, the only difference between a frappe and a slushie is the flavor. So, if you loved slushies as a kid, like most of us, you can think of the frappe as the updated, grown-up version.