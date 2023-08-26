How To Reheat Your Beloved McDonald's In An Air Fryer
The invention of the air fryer has revolutionized the way we reheat leftovers. But, what about leftovers that are notoriously difficult to bring back to life? Yes — even McDonalds' famous fries, burgers, and nuggets can be given a second wind thanks to the air fryer, which means the days of throwing out limp french fries and sogged-out sandwiches are a thing of the past.
Air fryers make it easy to get leftovers warm, crispy, and tasting like new again. And when it comes to McDonald's, these classic fast food items may even end up better the next day than when you took them home from the drive-thru. Fans of the appliance know how easy it is to just toss something into the preheated basket and check in until it's reached perfection. Still, there are rules you can follow to get the best results every time, and this applies to your fast food leftovers, too.
Leftover McDonald's fries are likely the menu item you'll find yourself wanting to reheat most frequently. This is easy: Preheat your air fryer to that standard 400 degrees Fahrenheit temperature, toss in your fries, and after three minutes of cooking (with a toss halfway through) and a minute or so of cooling, you'll have fries that are crisped to perfection. If you use an air fryer oven, use the top rack for reheating fries.
Reheating McDonald's leftovers is faster than going back to the drive-thru
McDonald's chicken nuggets are another popular fast food treat that make downright disappointing leftovers. For a perfectly crispy and toasty chicken nugget, though, the trick is actually just as simple as it is for your fries. Once again, preheat your air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit –– yes, this means you can reheat your chicken nuggets and fries together for extra ease. Leave the nuggets in for around three minutes, depending on your preferred crispiness, and enjoy.
For obvious reasons, burgers are the toughest of these items to reheat, since buns and meat have very different reheating requirements. First, take off the top bun before placing the burger in the air fryer to avoid burning it. Set the air fryer to around 360 degrees Fahrenheit, and put the burger patty into the air fryer while it preheats, gradually bringing up the temperature of the meat. Poke the center of the burger before removing it to confirm that it's finished, which should only take about 5 minutes, then pop the bun in the air fryer for about 30 seconds to warm it up.
Just like that, you've got a perfect leftover McDonald's meal. We do not recommend tossing your cup of Coke in the air fryer, though. Just add ice to that.