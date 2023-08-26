How To Reheat Your Beloved McDonald's In An Air Fryer

The invention of the air fryer has revolutionized the way we reheat leftovers. But, what about leftovers that are notoriously difficult to bring back to life? Yes — even McDonalds' famous fries, burgers, and nuggets can be given a second wind thanks to the air fryer, which means the days of throwing out limp french fries and sogged-out sandwiches are a thing of the past.

Air fryers make it easy to get leftovers warm, crispy, and tasting like new again. And when it comes to McDonald's, these classic fast food items may even end up better the next day than when you took them home from the drive-thru. Fans of the appliance know how easy it is to just toss something into the preheated basket and check in until it's reached perfection. Still, there are rules you can follow to get the best results every time, and this applies to your fast food leftovers, too.

Leftover McDonald's fries are likely the menu item you'll find yourself wanting to reheat most frequently. This is easy: Preheat your air fryer to that standard 400 degrees Fahrenheit temperature, toss in your fries, and after three minutes of cooking (with a toss halfway through) and a minute or so of cooling, you'll have fries that are crisped to perfection. If you use an air fryer oven, use the top rack for reheating fries.