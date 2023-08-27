The Strategic Decision That Helps Restaurants Like Hooters Stay In Business

It's no secret that certain things in society don't age well. Though younger people question their existence and shy away from them, these curiosities can still appeal to older generations. While comedy is often cited — what was funny in the '70s is not always knee-slapping hilarity by today's standards — the same phenomenon occurs in dining.

The Tilted Kilt, Twin Peaks, and, of course, Hooters are all establishments that have carved out a niche that seems to be a little antiquated by today's standards. Curiously, they don't offer unique, artisan cuisine. Instead, these restaurants serve basic American pub fare or comfort food that you can find at these restaurants. What makes these establishments stand out isn't the food; It's the atmosphere and the servers' uniforms. Or lack thereof.

Rather than battling to be accepted in up-and-coming areas populated by younger people (who might have more expanded and inclusive views about gender and sexuality), Hooters has decided to focus on the older population. Specifically, the chain is expanding in retirement communities. And that strategy is working. While other chains are struggling, Hooters is opening new restaurants in Florida and Nevada.

By comparison, the first Tilted Kilt opened 20 years ago in Las Vegas. It hasn't been around long enough to rely on nostalgia. As a result, a few years ago, the franchise had 80 restaurants across the country. Now, only a little more than a handful remain open.