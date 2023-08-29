PSA: More Libraries Need Cafés

Traditionally, libraries have not allowed (or have strongly discouraged) bringing food and beverages inside. This is primarily in effort to preserve the books. Food obviously attracts rodents, cockroaches, ants, and more, which can damage library materials, while spilled beverages can ruin computers, books, and clothing.

However, any library book that you check out will be subjected to potential food and beverage damage once it is inside your home. This means there is really not a significant increase in risk involved by having food and beverages available in a library — as long as proper care and cleaning is involved. Plus, at bookstores such as Barnes & Noble, in-store coffee shops have not seemed to create problems with damaged merchandise.

Regarding the benefits, a library could charge a café rent to help cover budget slashes. Moreover, chains could support public libraries by donating food and/or beverages, which could help the community by serving those who may be facing food or housing insecurity with a bite to eat and a safe place to sit. Having quality beverages and food items on hand may also entice people from a new demographic to visit a public library, especially if the library is within easy walking or commuting distance to neighborhoods and workplaces. Finally, if refreshments are available, more people are likely to attend library events, increasing awareness of these vital public spaces. It would seem the pros of library cafés far outweigh the cons, making it time for local libraries to be given an upgrade.