The First McDonald's Happy Meal Toys Were Lowkey Disappointing

Ask any kid, especially during the 1980s and 1990s, what they wanted to eat for dinner, and many would probably suggest McDonald's. The burger chain with its Ronald McDonald mascot and nationwide playgrounds appealed to families as the "fun" restaurant to take their kids. Nowhere was that more prevalent than McDonald's Happy Meals, which promised the thrill of a toy in addition to each child getting their own meals.

However, those early toys left a bit to be desired, at least by modern sensibilities. Launching officially in 1979, the first Happy Meals featured circus-themed toys, which were likely inspired by their clown mascot. These included McWrist wallets, bracelets, brainteasers, erasers, spinning tops, and McDoodler stencils. These early toys were a far cry from the movie tie-ins that McDonald's would eventually have. Looking back, we can't help but feel a bit disappointed for the children of the '70s hoping for something a bit more exciting in their meal.

Of course, it's possible that our view of these early McDonald's toys may be tainted by the knowledge of what was to come. After all, do you remember when McDonald's sold Furbies and everyone lost their minds? The prospect of more promising toys that followed made the original lineup seem dull by comparison. However, these toys would now be vintage and possibly worth money if you still have them somewhere in your attic.