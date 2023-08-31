A Gold Leaf-Encrusted McDonald's Burger Is The Epitome Of 'Bougie Broke'

Some people take fast food hacks to a whole other level, like trying to make McDonald's cheeseburgers seem like fine dining level. We're not sure which is worse, this gold-encrusted value menu item or the hack that saw someone put gold leaf and pork liver on a Costco hotdog. Both diners tried to revel in excess for the clout or perhaps for the laughs and both seemed to be the epitome of bougie broke.

For those not hip with the slang, bougie broke refers to living larger than your means on a small-scale budget. That is certainly one way to describe the elevated take on a McDonald's standard. In a TikTok dubbed the world's most expensive McDonald's burger, a TikToker isn't satisfied with a normal cheeseburger. Instead, they break out several pieces of Gold Leaf foil until they've completely wrapped both buns of the burger.

While we doubt Gordon Ramsay would approve, they apparently enjoyed the burger, devouring it only in a couple of bites. However, it's worth noting that adding gold leaf to your food does little to actually change the taste. Gold leaf doesn't have any distinguishable taste and is included in food more for its opulent status than any culinary benefit.