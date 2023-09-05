Best Hot Dog Restaurants In Chicago Ranked

Open since 1975, Byron's Hot Dogs can be found in two locations on West Lawrence Avenue and West Irving Park Road, and is a self-proclaimed staple of the city. The restaurant's website features pictures of tasty-looking hot dogs topped with plenty of deliciousness, along with a photo of former President Barack Obama smiling gleefully with the owners. We suppose that's the reason we're so dumbfounded at the plethora of negative reviews that have surfaced for this seemingly charming and tasty hot dog joint. For such a popular place, the overwhelming opinion seems to be that the food here is largely underwhelming.

From complaints about the fries to complaints about the choice of dog toppings, everyone seems to have at least one negative thing to mention about Byron's Hot Dog joint. One reviewer states that the hot dogs there are "ok" at best, while another complains that the fries are soggy and cold. Still, others gripe at the restaurant's choice of toppings, balking at the use of ingredients like green peppers and lettuce on the dogs.

To top it all off, customers seem to be equally dismayed by the prices listed on the menu. For some, the price point is a little too high to be considered fully worth it. For these reasons, we've had to woefully rank Byron's Hot Dogs as the lowest on our list. But if you're hungry, you might still consider trying it. Who knows — you just might like it!