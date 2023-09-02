Reddit Says You Should Think Twice Before Buying Potatoes From Costco

You say potato; we say "potahto," but regardless of how you pronounce the root vegetable's name, if you're planning on buying a bag of them from Costco, people may advise you to call the whole thing off. Or, at least, that's what a number of Costco members on Reddit suggested in a thread last year in which user u/Aether_Erebus asked which items weren't worth buying from the big box retailer.

Their inquiry elicited several responses including one from u/Rodya555, who warned against spending on the chain's 10-pound bags of spuds. "Costco potatoes, always has at least one rotten in there," they said in a comment that received 227 upvotes from their fellow shoppers. "Last time I didn't check and within 5 days my kitchen stank and there was a puddle outside the potato bag. Looked inside and there were maggots...." they added.

The Redditor's harrowing experience does not appear to have been a lone occurrence, either. In one comment further down on the thread, Reddit user u/poisonousjam shared how they had recently found their newly purchased Costco potatoes rotted so badly that they began emitting an odor that the Redditor likened to a dead rodent. On a separate thread, a third user recalled how their bulk buy became a Thanksgiving disaster upon discovering that their three-day-old potatoes had turned to mush right as they were getting ready to prep them for the holiday meal. "That nasty water that came out of them still haunts my kitchen," the Redditor claimed.