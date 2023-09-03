15 Bacon Varieties You Didn't Know Existed

Bacon is the quintessential breakfast food, perfect alongside a plate of eggs or pancakes. Some people like it crunchy and almost burnt, others like it moist and chewy. That delicious side of meat is so mouth-watering that it draws everyone out of bed to the breakfast table, even if people disagree on the best ways to cook bacon.

But, not all bacon is created equal. For example, different countries get their cuts from different parts of the pig. And, bacon producers have different ways to process or cure it. We all know about turkey bacon, but other animals are also used for bacon. While bacon usually comes in thin slices, it's also available unsliced, otherwise known as slab bacon. Different cuts can make for a unique dining experience.

These bacon varieties are just that — unique. What they do have in common is that they are all cured (even uncured bacon), are often salted, and are sometimes smoked, providing that delicious, bacon-y taste experience. You'll want these bacon varieties on your table any time of day.