Pan Arabe Is The Simple Tortilla You Can Make At Home, No Press Required

For an easy street food with big flavors, a taco requires some surprisingly subtle steps to make it really great. There are the spices used to cook the meat, the perfect sauce, the acid kick of added slaw, and, of course, the tortilla itself. Whether they're made from corn or wheat flour, the tortilla's texture transforms the taco experience. But if you don't live in Mexico where tortillerías are on practically every corner, and you try to make fresh tortillas yourself, you quickly discover that to make them right you need a tortilla press. That's quite a commitment of money and space for those who aren't sure just how often they'll be making tortillas from scratch.

Which is why we were so happy to hear about "pan árabe," which requires no tortilla press because it's rolled by hand and cooked on the stove in a skillet. It literally means "Arab bread" and it's the kind of tortilla used for "tacos árabes" — a type of taco that originated in the Puebla area of Mexico. This dish was created by the Tabe and Galeana families, immigrants from Iraq who moved to Mexico after the First World War. They brought their expertise with shawarma and pita bread and created a fusion-style food that blends spit-fired meat redolent with Middle Eastern spices and a thin yeasted flatbread — served in the style of a taco.