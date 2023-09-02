Apparently, You Can Eat Too Much Boba

We'll admit it, those squishy little boba balls can be incredibly fun to munch on, but a boba overload can lead to some unwelcome digestive issues. Just ask one determined Tiktoker who found herself in the hospital after downing a cup brimming with whole pearls. And if you're scratching your head wondering what exactly boba is, allow us to enlighten you.

Boba, also known as bubble tea, originates from Taiwan. These teas contain chewy tapioca pearls, nicknamed "boba," and are conjured from tapioca starch. And yes, you guessed it — these pearls were the culprits behind the hospital dash for Tiktoker @amandarin0ranges in June 2023, which served as a cautionary tale. And this is not the first time something like this has happened. In June 2019, a 14-year-old girl in China was hospitalized after consuming too much boba, and appeared to have a copious amount of starchy boba pearls congealed within her stomach.

Amanda shared, "Don't do stupid things like me... It wasn't good for my body" (via Yahoo News). But the burning question remains: Why in the world did she eat so many? Well, the TikTok comment section turned detective, revealing that Amanda's workplace, coincidentally a boba tea shop, generously offers its employees two complimentary drinks daily. A few consecutive shifts combined with some well-intentioned take-home boba proved to be the catalyst for Amanda's digestive dilemma. In a follow-up post, Amanda candidly confessed that her aversion to wasting food also played a role. So, don't make the same mistake, and share your boba tea.