Embrace The Grill For More Flavorful Corn Bread

Corn bread is a comfort food that can be served sweet, savory, spicy, or anything in between. It is traditionally baked in an oven, but grilling cornbread takes the flavor to a whole other level. Grilling infuses the classic char and smoky notes to the corn bread and, once it's done, it can be inverted on grill racks for beautiful markings and additional flavor.

To grill the corn bread, you will need to use a cast iron skillet and indirect heat for the cooking. The grill and the cast iron skillet need to be preheated to 425 degrees Fahrenheit for a crispy crust. The skillet can preheat over direct heat but needs to be shifted to indirect heat before the batter is poured. For less crispy corn bread, the cooking temperature can be adjusted to 375-400 degrees Fahrenheit.

The size of the cast iron skillet is also important as it will determine the density of the corn bread. For instance, a nine-inch pan will produce a more dense result than a 10-inch pan — plus it will take up less room on the grill. Cast iron corn bread usually takes around 30 minutes to cook and can be checked by inserting a toothpick in the center. If the toothpick comes out dry, the cornbread is done.