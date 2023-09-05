Marinate Steak In Pomegranate Molasses Before Grilling For A Sweet Glaze
While many may prefer just butter, salt, and pepper to season their steak, this versatile piece of meat can go with many ingredients. Marinades can help boost the beef's flavor and also add complexity to what is a simple dish. While you can go the store-bought route for your marinade, why not try something unexpected and use pomegranate molasses?
Pomegranate molasses will give your steak a Middle Eastern flair, blending well with the savoriness of the meat. Unlike other marinades — which can be sickly sweet or so tart that it makes your hair stand up — pomegranate molasses strikes a balance somewhere in the middle. For all the wine experts reading this article, pomegranate molasses can be best compared to a nice rich red wine or perhaps a brandy — though it may actually be less sweet than the alcoholic beverage. It's syrupy and rich and has a musky quality that compliments the richness of the steak.
This marinade also adds a bit of freshness to your overall meal. While you could use it as a simple glaze mixed with rosemary, you'll get better results if you let your meat marinate in it.
A unexpected but winning marinade
Outside of its flavor, pomegranate molasses works well as a marinade because it's acidic. A pomegranate's natural acidity works wonders at helping tenderize your steak. This is especially true if you have a particularly tough piece of meat. The acid within the pomegranate's juice causes muscle fibers in the steak to denature, leading to a softer piece of meat as a result.
While you could just use pomegranate juice instead, you won't get as rich of a flavor profile. The molasses helps to balance the tartness of the fruit, leading to a better-balanced marinade. Likewise, the thickness of the sauce will do a better job of clinging to the meat. You should let your steak marinate for at least a couple of hours before grilling. However, for the best result, you may want to let the meat marinate in your fridge overnight.
When cooking, the sugar from the molasses will encourage a nice brown crust on your steak through the process called the Maillard reaction. From there, you can plate the steak and serve it with whatever side dishes suit your taste.