Marinate Steak In Pomegranate Molasses Before Grilling For A Sweet Glaze

While many may prefer just butter, salt, and pepper to season their steak, this versatile piece of meat can go with many ingredients. Marinades can help boost the beef's flavor and also add complexity to what is a simple dish. While you can go the store-bought route for your marinade, why not try something unexpected and use pomegranate molasses?

Pomegranate molasses will give your steak a Middle Eastern flair, blending well with the savoriness of the meat. Unlike other marinades — which can be sickly sweet or so tart that it makes your hair stand up — pomegranate molasses strikes a balance somewhere in the middle. For all the wine experts reading this article, pomegranate molasses can be best compared to a nice rich red wine or perhaps a brandy — though it may actually be less sweet than the alcoholic beverage. It's syrupy and rich and has a musky quality that compliments the richness of the steak.

This marinade also adds a bit of freshness to your overall meal. While you could use it as a simple glaze mixed with rosemary, you'll get better results if you let your meat marinate in it.