How Many Chefs Does The White House Have?

For many chefs, being in charge of the kitchen in one of the world's most famous landmarks would probably be a dream job. While restaurant work is the career path of many in the culinary industry, a few lucky chefs may find themselves in the kitchen of the president.

The vast amount of food that must be prepared to feed a president, their family, and a slew of visiting world leaders requires a small army, which is why the White House employs a total of six chefs, including the White House Executive Chef Cristeta Comerford. While five chefs is already an impressive number, that figure doesn't include the dozens of prep staffers, kitchen assistants, and servers that also work in the White House.

The teams are responsible not only for keeping the Oval Office's main kitchen running, but also for working in the White House's two pantries, the official pastry kitchen, and in the Executive Kitchen located inside the president's residence. On top of this, White House kitchen staff are also expected to be on call 24 hours a day in case the president or their staff get a little peckish while working overnight in the Situation Room.