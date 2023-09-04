The Costco Checkout Hack That Cuts Down Food Court Waiting Times

By now, it's a well-known fact that one part of the shopping experience at Costco is waiting in long lines. Given the sheer volume of devout shoppers clamoring for big discounts at the popular warehouse retailer, Costco has attracted more than its fair share of "busy hours," which can cause extended wait times at the checkout lines and even the Costco food court.

Thankfully, there is a resolution to at least one of these issues. If you want to skip the giant food court line, here's a tip: Do all of your necessary shopping beforehand, and when you get ready to check out, simply place your food court order with your grocery checkout clerk. From there, you can skip right past the queue and go straight to the food pick-up window with your receipt to grab your eats.

According to posts on Reddit, this hack may only apply at certain locations, but if your local Costco has the option, it can be a foolproof method for cutting your wait time significantly and getting to enjoy that $1.50 hot dog even quicker.