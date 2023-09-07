Brain Hemorrhage Shots Are The Halloween Drinks That Taste As Scary As They Look

Although any holiday can be a drinking occasion, Halloween is inarguably one of the most fun. You can give your drinks spooky names, color them green, purple, or blood red, and even keep them cool with eyeball ice cubes. Who wouldn't want to try a Halloween eyeball punch recipe?

Of course, one of the creepiest Halloween drinks is the brain hemorrhage shot, originating sometime in the mid-2000s. As you can imagine, the drink gets its name from its eerie appearance, which resembles a bleeding brain suspended in some sort of liquid. Gross, yes, but isn't that the spirit of Halloween?

At first glance, the brain hemorrhage shot looks like it would be difficult to make, but it's actually relatively simple. With a little bit of practice, you'll be handing out perfect brain hemorrhage shots in no time. So, with all that being said, let's get into how to make this Halloween shot.