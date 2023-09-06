Whatever Happened To Zeke's From Kitchen Nightmares?

When goofy and lovable James Flynn "Zeke" Unangst, passed away shortly after Hurricane Katrina hit, he left behind Zeke's Restaurant in Metairie, a beloved seafood joint that was very popular with the locals. Darryl and Ellen Cortello bought the restaurant in 2006 and kept the name, but made changes to the menu, ingredients, and how the restaurant was run. By the time Gordon Ramsay arrived in Season 3, Episode 10 of "Kitchen Nightmares," staff morale was low and regulars had stopped coming. Despite the positive direction things seemed to be going after his appearance, Zeke's was sold and closed for good by October 2012.

Ramsay faced challenges with the Cortellos, who seemed to care more about money than the food or their staff. When he tried a few of their signature dishes, he was disgusted to discover that Darryl insisted on using frozen shrimp, even though there was a market with fresh fish and seafood a mile away. But he said that chef Emil's bread pudding tasted delicious, one of the rare times Gordon Ramsay was impressed by the food on the show.

When Ramsay learned the "special" lasagna was made a week earlier, frozen, and reheated for the night, he informed the whole restaurant. Most diners walked out, but the Cortellos still insisted that there was nothing wrong with reheating the food or using frozen ingredients instead of fresh. Their denial was so strong, that it didn't seem like they were willing to change to make Zeke's successful again.