Pumpkin Pancakes Are The Easiest Way To Celebrate Halloween

If the annual release of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Pumpkin Pie Pop-Tarts is any indication, fall is here — and for many, a favorite holiday is quickly approaching. Is it ever too early to start celebrating Halloween? Whether you go all out with giant spiderweb decorations or prefer to enjoy the warm, comforting food and drinks of the season, we think pumpkin pancakes are one of the easiest and most delicious ways to observe this spooky holiday.

While this recipe may not seem to scream Halloween at first thought, it contains a critical seasonal ingredient. Pumpkins have been associated with Halloween since the mid-19th century when Irish immigrants arrived in the United States and the practice of jack-o'-lantern carving with them. Instead of using turnips like they did back home, they turned to pumpkins, which were larger and easier to carve.

In modern times, we love to eat and drink anything pumpkin-flavored during the fall. For instance, IHOP's pumpkin pancakes struck a chord with fans, with over 1 million being sold annually. IHOP also offers seasonal pancakes with a Halloween twist — Scary Face Pancakes — but if you're making these at home, how scary you make them is entirely up to you.