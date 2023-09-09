You Should Be Freezing Tapioca Pearls For Easy Boba Tea

Boba tea is one of those trends that has defied history and maintained popularity over decades. The continued hype over the delicious drink suggests that the tea is here to stay. It's something people simply love for its own sake and not just its visual appeal (though it is very photogenic).

While it's extraordinarily popular, bubble tea is also quite expensive. Your favorite cup can easily set you back between $7 and $10, which adds up pretty fast when you make it a habit. This has led many an aficionado to experiment a little at home. If you've ever tried to make boba at home, it's not hard. You need to bring water to a boil, add the tapioca pearls, and simmer them for a bit. After you've added some sugar or syrup, they're good to go, chewy, and almost bouncy in their delightful consistency.

The trouble is they don't stay that way. If not consumed in the next several hours, the pearls harden into shells of their former selves and are only good to be thrown in the trash like the tragic ghost of bobas past. And, refrigeration doesn't help. When you consider that the cooking time is close to 20 minutes, delicious bubble tea is hard to have at home as often as we'd like.

That's why we were so excited to discover a new hack from TikTok user @cup49bubbletea: Freeze the cooked pearls to extend their shelf life.