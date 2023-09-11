Mythical Kitchen's Blended Sandwich Goes Down Smoother Than Expected

Is there anything Mythical Kitchen won't try at least once? From sitting down with celebs like Post Malone and enjoying his hypothetical last meal to sampling the Cheetos and Drumstick ice cream collaboration, Mythical Kitchen is down for it all. If it sounds weird or unheard of, they've probably already tried it. Their latest experiment is truly a memorable one.

In a recent video uploaded to the Mythical Kitchen TikTok, Josh turns a classic Italian sub into something a lot less appetizing at first glance. The video starts out innocently, with Josh explaining that he wants to try out the new chopped Italian sub trend. He pours some oil and vinegar over the necessary ingredients — tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, and deli meats. You might expect that he's just going to be making a sandwich at this point, but think again — anything is on the table with Mythical Kitchen. Josh's next step is to put all of the sandwich components in the food processor and blend them together.