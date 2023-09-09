The Regional Difference Between Old And New World Wine

Whether you're new to wine or a seasoned aficionado, the classification systems and terminology that differentiate one wine from another may seem overwhelming. A somewhat archaic classification system used the terms "Old World" and "New World" to delineate the different regions the wines came from. The codification also encompasses the alcohol content, flavor, and how the wine is made.

Basically, Old World means wine from anywhere in central Europe and New World signifies wine made in any other region. However, there are inherent flaws within the constricts of this framework. The most glaring discrepancy is the terminology's historical inaccuracy, meaning that the term leaves out Rome, Greece, and other antique vintners from the equation entirely

Due to technology, modern commerce, and the overwhelming popularity of wine, there are new terroirs, or regions, that make beautiful wines outside of Europe. New world vintners, like those in the Americas, have adopted the techniques and knowledge of their predecessors to create vintages that are unique to their terroir, based on the grape varietal, climate, and soil. The easiest way to distinguish the two is to think about the processing method. Old world vintners dried grapes in the sun and mashed them manually. New world methods have commercial dryers and vats in which to store the wine and mass produce the finished product. This is not to say that one method is better than the other, it's just that vintners have adapted to modernized methods.