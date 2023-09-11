Add Baileys To Your Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte For Boozy Coffee

Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte has become a staple of the fall season, and it's officially back in stores for 2023. Blending pumpkin sauce, cinnamon, and nutmeg into a latte, this treat offers a boost of flavor and energy. With hundreds of millions of lattes sold since it first hit stores in 2003, it's hard to imagine anything could make the PSL more popular than it already is. However, there is one way to further liven up this seasonal item: by adding booze.

Blending coffee and alcohol is hardly a new phenomenon, as offerings like Irish coffee, White Russians, and espresso martinis line dining menus all over. Some of the best Baileys cocktails utilize coffee as a base, and brandy, Kahlúa, and amaretto all pair well with the caffeinated beverage. Most Starbucks locations don't sell alcohol, so the coffee behemoth's offerings aren't typically associated with it. VinePair challenges that assumption, presenting ideas for spiking Starbucks beverages, including a Baileys mix that takes its pumpkin coffee to another level.