Why Fast Food Chains Charge So Little To Upgrade Sizes

When you first walk into a Taco Bell or pull up to the McDonald's drive-thru, you may have every intention of ordering a small Baja Blast or a small fry. However, when you realize how much more product you could get by upgrading to a medium or large for mere pennies, it can seem wasteful to not go bigger.

With so many dining establishments actually decreasing their portion sizes in order to combat inflation, customers are left to wonder why fast food chains are offering huge amounts of food for a small price increase. Upsizing may seem like you are outsmarting major fast food chains but it's actually an intentional marketing strategy implemented by consumer psychologists.

Food is only a small part of the overall cost of running a restaurant, and offering bigger portions for a price that customers believe is a good deal will keep them coming back. However, cheaper labor costs and lower-quality items heavily contribute to fast food's ability to upgrade sizes. While fast food prices may seem low, if a restaurant like McDonald's sells a lot of cheap food, its margins remain good. By understanding the change in demand for a product relative to the change in price, chains can lower the price while still turning a profit. For example, if a fast food chain drops the price of a larger-sized item by 5% but sells 10-20% more meals this way, its profits will increase.