Why It Actually Makes Sense To Eat Spicy Food When It's Hot Outside

You wouldn't think that eating a meal of fiery Sichuan Dan Dan noodles with numbing oil or warming tom yum soup would cool you down when it's hellishly hot outside, but it's true. Take a look at where some of the spiciest foods come from to see that they're usually the warmest places on the planet. Curries, salsas, and jerks are all enjoyed in places like Thailand, Mexico, and Jamaica, where residents are seemingly unfazed by both the spicy food and the high temperatures. The answer lies not in a tolerance for either spice or heat, but rather a physiological quirk of the human body — sweating.

Spicy food triggers reactions in the human body, from an increased heart rate to a feeling that your tongue is burning. It also triggers sweating, which is your body's way of cooling off. The sweat on our skin evaporates, leaving us cooler — we humans don't have any other way of lowering our internal temperature. Spicy foods make you sweat from your face, neck, and scalp which all act to make you feel cooler in hot temperatures. For the few minutes you feel like your mouth is on fire, your body starts the process of cooling — it's the same reason your nose runs when you eat spicy food. While it may seem counterintuitive to eat a spicy curry when it's a scorcher outside, it's something cultures in hot locations figured out long ago in order to adapt to the higher temperatures.