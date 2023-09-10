How Kitchen Nightmares Affected The Business At Handlebar

Gordon Ramsay always had his work cut out for him trying to save this local hangout. Handlebar may have once been the talk of the town in Mt. Sinai, New York, but by the time the "Kitchen Nightmares" star arrived on the scene in 2008, it had fallen into disrepair. Owners Billy and Carolyn LeRoy bought the establishment thinking they could turn it into a success, but the couple failed to renovate Handlebar to match the times. Unfortunately, Ramsay's show only managed to artificially extend the restaurant's life, and its days were numbered.

Ramsay and Billy clashed from the moment that the "Hell's Kitchen" star arrived at the restaurant. Ramsay called out the owners for their poor kitchen conditions as well as the quality of their food. Likewise, slow wait times led to customers quickly losing their patience and seeking service elsewhere. What Handlebar needed was an overhaul, out with the old and in with the new. Ramsay thought he found the key to the restaurant's future success by turning the location into one of Long Island's only Gastro Pubs.

Despite protests from Billy, the relaunch proved to be a success, even garnering an appearance from Twisted Sister's Dee Snyder. So where did it go all so wrong?